San Diego Padres (77-79) will take on the San Francisco Giants (77-79) at Oracle Park on Monday, September 25 at 9:45 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Giants have +100 odds to win. The total for the contest is listed at 7 runs.

Giants vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (14-9, 2.38 ERA) vs Logan Webb - SF (10-13, 3.48 ERA)

Giants vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Padres Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 7

Giants vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 115 times this season and won 64, or 55.7%, of those games.

The Padres have a 59-43 record (winning 57.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 8-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Giants have come away with 29 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Giants have been victorious 18 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

