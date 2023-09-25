The San Diego Padres will look to Juan Soto for continued offensive production when they take the field against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 169 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

San Francisco ranks 25th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of just .238 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored 664 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Giants have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Giants rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Giants pitchers have a 1.262 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will hand the ball to Logan Webb (10-13) for his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed nine hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He's going for his sixth quality start in a row.

Webb will look to pitch five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers L 7-2 Away Kyle Harrison Emmet Sheehan 9/22/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Sean Manaea Caleb Ferguson 9/23/2023 Dodgers L 7-0 Away John Brebbia Clayton Kershaw 9/24/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Ryan Walker Lance Lynn 9/25/2023 Padres - Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Harrison Seth Lugo 9/27/2023 Padres - Home Sean Manaea Matt Waldron 9/29/2023 Dodgers - Home - Lance Lynn 9/30/2023 Dodgers - Home - Clayton Kershaw 10/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Webb Bobby Miller

