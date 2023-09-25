How to Watch the Giants vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 25
The San Diego Padres will look to Juan Soto for continued offensive production when they take the field against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Monday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Padres vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Padres vs Giants Odds
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants have hit 169 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- San Francisco ranks 25th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants have a team batting average of just .238 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- San Francisco has scored 664 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
- The Giants rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- San Francisco strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- San Francisco has pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
- Giants pitchers have a 1.262 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will hand the ball to Logan Webb (10-13) for his 33rd start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed nine hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He's going for his sixth quality start in a row.
- Webb will look to pitch five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Merrill Kelly
|9/21/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Kyle Harrison
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/22/2023
|Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Caleb Ferguson
|9/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-0
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/24/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ryan Walker
|Lance Lynn
|9/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Blake Snell
|9/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Kyle Harrison
|Seth Lugo
|9/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Matt Waldron
|9/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Lance Lynn
|9/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Clayton Kershaw
|10/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Bobby Miller
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.