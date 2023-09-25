Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres square off against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Monday, at 9:45 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at -105. The game's total has been set at 7 runs.

Giants vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -115 -105 7 +100 -120 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Giants and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread). San Francisco and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for three games in a row, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.8.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (42.6%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 22-34, a 39.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 67 of its 155 games with a total this season.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 4-9-0 against the spread.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 34-47 31-36 46-42 51-58 26-20

