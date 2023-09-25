Monday's game features the San Diego Padres (77-79) and the San Francisco Giants (77-79) clashing at Oracle Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Padres according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on September 25.

The Padres will call on Blake Snell (14-9) versus the Giants and Logan Webb (10-13).

Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream:

Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Giants have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 games (one of those games had a runline).

The Giants will be listed as the underdog for the first time this season.

San Francisco has a mark of 18-31 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

San Francisco scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (664 total, 4.3 per game).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Giants Schedule