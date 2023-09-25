Giants vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 25
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game features the San Diego Padres (77-79) and the San Francisco Giants (77-79) clashing at Oracle Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Padres according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on September 25.
The Padres will call on Blake Snell (14-9) versus the Giants and Logan Webb (10-13).
Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Giants Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.
- The Giants have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 games (one of those games had a runline).
- The Giants will be listed as the underdog for the first time this season.
- San Francisco has a mark of 18-31 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- San Francisco scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (664 total, 4.3 per game).
- Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Logan Webb vs Merrill Kelly
|September 21
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-2
|Kyle Harrison vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 22
|@ Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Sean Manaea vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 23
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-0
|John Brebbia vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 24
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Ryan Walker vs Lance Lynn
|September 25
|Padres
|-
|Logan Webb vs Blake Snell
|September 26
|Padres
|-
|Kyle Harrison vs Seth Lugo
|September 27
|Padres
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Matt Waldron
|September 29
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Lance Lynn
|September 30
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Clayton Kershaw
|October 1
|Dodgers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Bobby Miller
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.