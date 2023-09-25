At the moment the San Francisco 49ers have the best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +550.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -549

-549 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco compiled an 11-6-0 ATS record last year.

A total of nine 49ers games last season went over the point total.

San Francisco made things happen on both sides of the ball last year, as it ranked fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers put up an 8-1 record at home and were 5-3 on the road last season.

San Francisco won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 12-3 as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

Christian McCaffrey ran for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year.

McCaffrey also had 85 receptions for 741 yards and five TDs.

In the passing game, Brandon Aiyuk scored eight TDs, catching 78 balls for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game).

In 15 games a season ago, George Kittle had 60 catches for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Deebo Samuel scored two TDs, hauling in 56 balls for 632 yards (48.6 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Nick Bosa registered 51 tackles, 19.0 TFL, and 18.5 sacks in 16 games last year.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +3500 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +8000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +12500 4 October 1 Cardinals - +50000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1000 6 October 15 @ Browns - +2200 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +2500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +6600 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1400 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +12500 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

Odds are current as of September 25 at 5:21 AM ET.