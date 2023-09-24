Best bets are available for when the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

When is Raiders vs. Steelers?

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Las Vegas 23 - Pittsburgh 19

The Raiders were the moneyline favorite 10 total times last season. They went 4-6 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Las Vegas went 1-3 (25%).

The Steelers were underdogs 11 times last season and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

Pittsburgh was 2-5 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +130 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Las Vegas (-3)



Las Vegas (-3) The Raiders had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

Las Vegas had one win ATS (1-3) as a 3-point favorite or more last season.

The Steelers beat the spread 10 times in 17 games last season.

As 3-point underdogs or more, Pittsburgh went 3-4-1 against the spread last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43.5)



Under (43.5) These teams averaged a combined 41.3 points per game a season ago, 2.2 fewer points than the total of 43.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.5 more points per game last season (45) than this game's over/under of 43.5 points.

Last season, nine of the Raiders' games hit the over.

Last year, seven Steelers games hit the over.

