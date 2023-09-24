Sunday's WNBA slate includes the Dallas Wings (22-18) hitting the road to meet A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The opening tip is at 5:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas picked up a 92-70 victory versus Chicago last time out. The team was led by Wilson's 38 points, 16 rebounds, three steals and four blocks and Jackie Young's 15 points, six assists and three steals. Dallas won against Atlanta 101-74 in their last game. Arike Ogunbowale (20 PTS, 7 AST, 46.7 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) ended the game as Dallas's top scorer.

Aces vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-600 to win)

Aces (-600 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+425 to win)

Wings (+425 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-10.5)

Aces (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 174.5

174.5 When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

Aces Season Stats

When it comes to points, the Aces are playing well at both ends of the court, as they rank best in the league in points scored (92.8 per game) and second-best in points allowed (80.3 per contest).

So far this season, Las Vegas is grabbing 34.8 boards per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and giving up 34.3 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Aces have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 21.7 per game (second-best in WNBA).

Las Vegas ranks best in the WNBA by committing just 11.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks fifth in the league (13.2 per contest).

The Aces are playing well when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in treys (9.3 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (37.2%).

Las Vegas is allowing 7.7 treys per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is allowing opposing teams to shoot 34.3% (sixth-ranked) from downtown.

Aces Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Aces' offense has been better at home, where they average 94.4 points per game, compared to on the road, where they average 91.3 per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they have been much tougher at home, where they surrender 76.9 points per game, versus on the road, where they allow opponents to average 83.7 per game.

At home, Las Vegas averages 35.2 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 34.2, while on the road it averages 34.5 per game and allows 34.5.

The Aces average 0.4 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (21.9 at home, 21.5 on the road). So far in 2023, Las Vegas has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (9.9 per game at home versus 12.4 on the road), but has forced a higher number of turnovers at home than on the road (13.7 at home versus 12.7 on the road).

This year, the Aces average 10 made three-pointers per game at home and 8.6 on the road (while making 37.8% from distance in home games compared to 36.6% on the road).

Las Vegas allows 0.9999999999999991 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.2). It also allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (32.7% in home games compared to 35.7% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have been the moneyline favorite 40 total times this season. They've finished 35-5 in those games.

The Aces have gone 30-2 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -600 or shorter (93.8%).

Las Vegas is 22-19-0 against the spread this year.

Las Vegas is 18-15 as 10.5-point favorites or more.

The Aces have an 85.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

