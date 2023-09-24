Jakobi Meyers was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 3 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Meyers' stats below.

Looking at last year's season stats, Meyers was targeted 96 times and had 67 catches for 804 yards (12.0 per reception) and six TDs, plus two carries for -11 yards.

Jakobi Meyers Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Concussion

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Raiders.

Raiders vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Meyers 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 96 67 804 236 6 12.0

Meyers Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 6 4 55 0 Week 2 @Steelers 13 9 95 0 Week 5 Lions 8 7 111 1 Week 6 @Browns 4 4 60 0 Week 7 Bears 2 2 34 1 Week 8 @Jets 13 9 60 1 Week 9 Colts 6 5 42 0 Week 11 Jets 6 4 52 0 Week 12 @Vikings 4 3 62 0 Week 13 Bills 5 3 22 0 Week 15 @Raiders 6 2 47 0 Week 16 Bengals 7 6 83 1 Week 17 Dolphins 9 6 49 1 Week 18 @Bills 7 3 32 1

