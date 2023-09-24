J.D. Martinez is only two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59) prep for the San Francisco Giants (77-78) on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Lance Lynn (12-11, 5.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Ryan Walker (4-3, 3.20 ERA).

Giants vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (12-11, 5.92 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-3, 3.20 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker

The Giants will send Walker (4-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 71 strikeouts over 56 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw two-thirds of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 45 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.20 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing batters.

Walker has not recorded a quality start yet this season.

Walker has yet to go five or more innings in any of his 12 starts (he's averaging 1 2/3 innings per appearance).

In 33 of his 45 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Ryan Walker vs. Dodgers

He will face a Dodgers offense that ranks second in the league with 866 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .457 slugging percentage (second in MLB play) and has hit a total of 239 home runs (second in the league).

In 1 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Dodgers this season, Walker has a 0 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are batting .333.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Lynn (12-11) for his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with an ERA of 5.92, a 3.02 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.410.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 30 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 36-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (5.92), 40th in WHIP (1.410), and 17th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Lance Lynn vs. Giants

The Giants are batting .238 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .388 (25th in the league) with 168 home runs.

The Giants have gone 9-for-22 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

