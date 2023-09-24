Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59) will go head to head against the San Francisco Giants (77-78) at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, J.D. Martinez will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Giants are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-190). The matchup's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - LAD (12-11, 5.92 ERA) vs Ryan Walker - SF (4-3, 3.20 ERA)

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -190 +155 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 126 games this season and won 79 (62.7%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have a 27-14 record (winning 65.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with 29 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a mark of 1-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Giants had a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.