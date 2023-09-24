How to Watch the Giants vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
LaMonte Wade Jr and Freddie Freeman will take the field when the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.
Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Discover More About This Game
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 168 home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 25th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants have a team batting average of just .238 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- San Francisco ranks 23rd in the majors with 662 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Giants rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- San Francisco has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.
- The Giants rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.265 WHIP this season.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryan Walker (4-3) will take the mound for the Giants, his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing two-thirds of an inning of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing three hits.
- Walker has not earned a quality start in 12 starts this season.
- In 12 starts this season, Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings.
- He has finished 33 appearances without allowing an earned run in 45 chances this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Zac Gallen
|9/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Merrill Kelly
|9/21/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Kyle Harrison
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/22/2023
|Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Caleb Ferguson
|9/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-0
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Ryan Walker
|Lance Lynn
|9/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Blake Snell
|9/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Keaton Winn
|Seth Lugo
|9/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Matt Waldron
|9/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Lance Lynn
|9/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Clayton Kershaw
