LaMonte Wade Jr and Freddie Freeman will take the field when the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 168 home runs.

San Francisco ranks 25th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of just .238 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

San Francisco ranks 23rd in the majors with 662 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Giants rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

San Francisco has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.

The Giants rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.265 WHIP this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Walker (4-3) will take the mound for the Giants, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing two-thirds of an inning of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing three hits.

Walker has not earned a quality start in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts this season, Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings.

He has finished 33 appearances without allowing an earned run in 45 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers L 7-2 Away Kyle Harrison Emmet Sheehan 9/22/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Sean Manaea Caleb Ferguson 9/23/2023 Dodgers L 7-0 Away John Brebbia Clayton Kershaw 9/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Ryan Walker Lance Lynn 9/25/2023 Padres - Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres - Home Keaton Winn Seth Lugo 9/27/2023 Padres - Home Sean Manaea Matt Waldron 9/29/2023 Dodgers - Home - Lance Lynn 9/30/2023 Dodgers - Home - Clayton Kershaw

