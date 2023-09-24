The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman will take the field against the San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+165). The contest's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -200 +165 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.

The Giants have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

Read More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have come away with 29 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 1-2 when it's set as an underdog of +165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 67 of its 154 games with a total.

The Giants have posted a record of 4-9-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 34-46 31-35 46-42 51-57 26-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.