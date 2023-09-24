Sunday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (77-78) at 7:10 PM (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Dodgers will call on Lance Lynn (12-11) versus the Giants and Ryan Walker (4-3).

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Giants Performance Insights

  • In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-3.
  • When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.
  • The Giants have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).
  • The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (43.3%) in those games.
  • San Francisco has a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
  • The offense for San Francisco is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (662 total runs).
  • Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.11 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 19 @ Diamondbacks L 8-4 Alex Cobb vs Zac Gallen
September 20 @ Diamondbacks L 7-1 Logan Webb vs Merrill Kelly
September 21 @ Dodgers L 7-2 Kyle Harrison vs Emmet Sheehan
September 22 @ Dodgers W 5-1 Sean Manaea vs Caleb Ferguson
September 23 @ Dodgers L 7-0 John Brebbia vs Clayton Kershaw
September 24 @ Dodgers - Ryan Walker vs Lance Lynn
September 25 Padres - Logan Webb vs Blake Snell
September 26 Padres - Keaton Winn vs Seth Lugo
September 27 Padres - Sean Manaea vs Matt Waldron
September 29 Dodgers - TBA vs Lance Lynn
September 30 Dodgers - TBA vs Clayton Kershaw

