Sunday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (77-78) at 7:10 PM (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Dodgers will call on Lance Lynn (12-11) versus the Giants and Ryan Walker (4-3).

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream

Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

The Giants have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (43.3%) in those games.

San Francisco has a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (662 total runs).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.11 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Giants Schedule