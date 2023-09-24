Giants vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (77-78) at 7:10 PM (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Dodgers will call on Lance Lynn (12-11) versus the Giants and Ryan Walker (4-3).
Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Read More About This Game
Giants Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.
- The Giants have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).
- The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (43.3%) in those games.
- San Francisco has a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for San Francisco is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (662 total runs).
- Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.11 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Alex Cobb vs Zac Gallen
|September 20
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Logan Webb vs Merrill Kelly
|September 21
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-2
|Kyle Harrison vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 22
|@ Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Sean Manaea vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 23
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-0
|John Brebbia vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 24
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ryan Walker vs Lance Lynn
|September 25
|Padres
|-
|Logan Webb vs Blake Snell
|September 26
|Padres
|-
|Keaton Winn vs Seth Lugo
|September 27
|Padres
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Matt Waldron
|September 29
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Lance Lynn
|September 30
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Clayton Kershaw
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.