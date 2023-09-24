Aces vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Semifinals Game 1
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:37 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
In Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the Las Vegas Aces will be seeking a win against Dallas Wings.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Wings matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Aces vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Aces (-10.5)
|174.5
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-10.5)
|174.5
|-575
|+375
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Aces vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Aces have put together a 22-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wings have covered 23 times in 41 games with a spread this season.
- Las Vegas has an ATS record of 18-15 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.
- Dallas has been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 41 times this season.
- A total of 25 Wings games this season have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.