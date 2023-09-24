In Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the Las Vegas Aces will be seeking a win against Dallas Wings.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Aces have put together a 22-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wings have covered 23 times in 41 games with a spread this season.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 18-15 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.

Dallas has been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 41 times this season.

A total of 25 Wings games this season have gone over the point total.

