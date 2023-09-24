In Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the Las Vegas Aces will be seeking a win against Dallas Wings.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Wings Moneyline
BetMGM Aces (-10.5) 174.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-10.5) 174.5 -575 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Aces vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Aces have put together a 22-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Wings have covered 23 times in 41 games with a spread this season.
  • Las Vegas has an ATS record of 18-15 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.
  • Dallas has been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 41 times this season.
  • A total of 25 Wings games this season have gone over the point total.

