The Las Vegas Aces will take on the Dallas Wings in Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: Aces (-10.5)

Aces (-10.5) Over/Under: 174.5

Aces vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 92 Wings 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Wings

Pick ATS: Aces (-10.5)

Aces (-10.5) Pick OU: Under (174.5)

Aces vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has won 87.5% of its games this season when favored on the moneyline (35-5).

The Aces have gone 30-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -600 or shorter (93.8%).

Las Vegas is 22-19-0 against the spread this year.

As 10.5-point favorites or more, the Aces are 18-15 against the spread.

There have been 23 Las Vegas' games (out of 41) that hit the over this season.

The average total in Aces games this season is 173.1, 1.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Aces Performance Insights

It's been a dominant stretch for the Aces, who are scoring 92.8 points per game (best in WNBA) and surrendering 80.3 points per contest (second-best).

Las Vegas is averaging 34.8 boards per game (fifth-ranked in league). It is ceding 34.3 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Aces rank best in the WNBA by committing only 11.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they rank fifth in the league (13.2 per contest).

The Aces have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in treys per game (9.3) and second-best in three-point percentage (37.2%).

With 7.7 threes conceded per game, the Aces are seventh in the WNBA. They are giving up a 34.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks sixth in the league.

Las Vegas has taken 64.0% two-pointers and 36.0% three-pointers this season. Of the team's baskets, 72.4% are two-pointers and 27.6% are three-pointers.

