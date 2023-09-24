The Las Vegas Aces (34-6) have two players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 1 against the Dallas Wings (22-18) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, September 24 at 5:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Aces secured a 92-70 victory over the Sky.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson leads her team in both points (22.9) and rebounds (9.5) per contest, and also averages 1.6 assists. At the other end, she averages 1.4 steals (ninth in the WNBA) and 2.2 blocked shots (first in the league).

Chelsea Gray averages a team-high 7.3 assists per game. She is also putting up 15.3 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 49% from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc (fifth in league) with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jackie Young averages 17.5 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, she delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kelsey Plum averages 18.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Defensively, she averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Alysha Clark posts 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, she posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aces vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -10.5 174.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.