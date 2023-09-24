The San Francisco 49ers right now have the best odds in the entire NFL to win the Super Bowl at +600.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -649

-649 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco compiled an 11-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, nine 49ers games went over the point total.

San Francisco thrived on both offense and defense last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers collected eight wins at home last season and five away.

As underdogs, San Francisco had just one victory (1-1) versus its 12-3 record when favored.

49ers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In addition, McCaffrey had 85 receptions for 741 yards and five touchdowns.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 receptions for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In 15 games a season ago, George Kittle had 60 catches for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel had 56 receptions for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense last year, Nick Bosa helped set the tone with 51 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 16 games.

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +4000 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +8000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +10000 4 October 1 Cardinals - +100000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +800 6 October 15 @ Browns - +4000 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +2000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +2500 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +6600 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +750 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +100000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1200 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

