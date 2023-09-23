The UNLV Rebels (2-1) are favored by just 2.5 points against the UTEP Miners (1-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023. This game has an over/under of 49.5 points.

Offensively, UNLV ranks 66th in the FBS with 30.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 96th in points allowed (440.3 points allowed per contest). UTEP ranks eighth-worst in points per game (14.8), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 80th in the FBS with 25 points allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. UTEP Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

UNLV vs UTEP Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UNLV -2.5 -110 -110 49.5 -115 -105 -135 +110

Looking to place a bet on UNLV vs. UTEP? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 4 MWC Betting Trends

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV is 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

One of UNLV's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

UNLV has not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

UNLV has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rebels' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Bet on UNLV to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has recorded 369 yards (123 ypg) on 28-of-46 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 55 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Vincent Davis has racked up 114 yards on 14 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Jai'Den Thomas has been handed the ball 26 times this year and racked up 111 yards (37 per game) with three touchdowns.

Ricky White's 201 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has registered 16 catches.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 12 passes for 158 yards (52.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Senika McKie has a total of 55 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven throws.

Jeffae Williams has racked up 1.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording three TFL, 15 tackles, and one interception.

Jackson Woodard, UNLV's leading tackler, has 22 tackles this year.

Williams leads the team with one interception, while also recording 15 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.