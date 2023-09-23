The UNLV Rebels (2-1) face the UTEP Miners (1-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Rebels favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UNLV vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. UTEP Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: El Paso, Texas
  • Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNLV Moneyline UTEP Moneyline
BetMGM UNLV (-2.5) 49.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UNLV (-2.5) 48.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

UNLV vs. UTEP Betting Trends

  • UNLV has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.
  • UTEP has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Miners have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

UNLV 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MWC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

