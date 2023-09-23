UNLV vs. UTEP: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:29 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The UNLV Rebels (2-1) face the UTEP Miners (1-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Rebels favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UNLV vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UNLV vs. UTEP Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
UNLV vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNLV Moneyline
|UTEP Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNLV (-2.5)
|49.5
|-135
|+115
-135
|FanDuel
|UNLV (-2.5)
|48.5
|-137
|+114
+114
UNLV vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- UNLV has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.
- UTEP has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Miners have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
UNLV 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
