The UNLV Rebels (2-1) face the UTEP Miners (1-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Rebels favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UNLV vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: El Paso, Texas

Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UNLV vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

UNLV vs. UTEP Betting Trends

UNLV has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

UTEP has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Miners have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

UNLV 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

