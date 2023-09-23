The UNLV Rebels (2-1) and the UTEP Miners (1-3) play at the Sun Bowl Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

UNLV ranks 65th in scoring offense (30.3 points per game) and 96th in scoring defense (28.7 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of total yards, UTEP ranks 86th in the FBS (359.5 total yards per game) and 90th defensively (379.5 total yards allowed per game).

UNLV vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UNLV vs. UTEP Key Statistics

UNLV UTEP 347 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.5 (36th) 440.3 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.5 (115th) 157 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.5 (69th) 190 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200 (96th) 4 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (113th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has 369 pass yards for UNLV, completing 60.9% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 55 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Vincent Davis has racked up 114 yards on 14 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

This season, Jai'Den Thomas has carried the ball 26 times for 111 yards (37 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ricky White's leads his squad with 201 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 receptions (out of 26 targets).

Jacob De Jesus has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 158 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Senika McKie has a total of 55 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven throws.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has thrown for 722 yards (180.5 per game) while completing 60.2% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins has rushed for 289 yards on 55 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has rushed for 199 yards on 37 carries with one touchdown, while also catching five passes for 87 yards.

Tyrin Smith has collected 19 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 191 (47.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has one touchdown.

Kelly Akharaiyi has caught 10 passes and compiled 161 receiving yards (40.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Jeremiah Ballard has racked up 158 reciving yards (39.5 ypg) this season.

