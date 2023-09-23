When the UNLV Rebels match up with the UTEP Miners at 9:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection model predicts the Rebels will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

UNLV vs. UTEP Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (-1.5) Toss Up (50.5) UNLV 28, UTEP 23

Week 4 MWC Predictions

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

The Rebels have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Rebels have posted two wins against the spread this year.

One Rebels game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.

UNLV games average 57.5 total points per game this season, 7.0 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Miners based on the moneyline is 48.8%.

The Miners have covered the spread once in four opportunities this year.

UTEP is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year.

One of the Miners' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

The average over/under for UTEP games this year is 1.9 more points than the point total of 50.5 for this outing.

Rebels vs. Miners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UNLV 30.3 28.7 42.0 25.5 7.0 35.0 UTEP 14.8 25.0 28.0 14.0 10.3 28.7

