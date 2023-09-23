Raiders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +10000 as of September 23, the Las Vegas Raiders aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Raiders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Las Vegas Betting Insights
- Las Vegas compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.
- Las Vegas owned the 12th-ranked offense last season (352.5 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game.
- At home last year, the Raiders were 4-4. Away, they won only two games.
- Las Vegas won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 4-6 as the favorite last season.
- The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Raiders Impact Players
- Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 catches for 400 yards.
- Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- In the passing game for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, Maxx Crosby delivered 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, and 12.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
Raiders Player Futures
2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Broncos
|W 17-16
|+12500
|2
|September 17
|@ Bills
|L 38-10
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|5
|October 9
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|@ Bears
|-
|+25000
|8
|October 30
|@ Lions
|-
|+2800
|9
|November 5
|Giants
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Jets
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|12
|November 26
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 14
|Chargers
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|17
|December 31
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Broncos
|-
|+12500
Odds are current as of September 23 at 5:25 AM ET.
