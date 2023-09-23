How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 23
Saturday's Premier League schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is Nottingham Forest squaring off against Manchester City.
Searching for live coverage of Premier League action? All the games to watch on Saturday are here.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest (2-1-2) makes the trip to take on Manchester City (5-0-0) at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Favorite: Manchester City (-700)
- Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+1700)
- Draw: (+800)

Watch Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0-4) journeys to play Luton Town (0-0-4) at Kenilworth Road in Luton.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+125)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+225)
- Draw: (+250)

Watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham
Fulham (2-1-2) makes the trip to play Crystal Palace (2-1-2) at Selhurst Park in Leicester.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Crystal Palace (+100)
- Underdog: Fulham (+290)
- Draw: (+255)

Watch Brentford FC vs Everton FC
Everton FC (0-1-4) makes the trip to take on Brentford FC (1-3-1) at Brentford Community Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- TV Channel: NBC
- Favorite: Brentford FC (-120)
- Underdog: Everton FC (+340)
- Draw: (+280)

Watch Burnley FC vs Manchester United
Manchester United (2-0-3) is on the road to take on Burnley FC (0-1-3) at Turf Moor in Burnley.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Manchester United (-140)
- Underdog: Burnley FC (+340)
- Draw: (+330)

