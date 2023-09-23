The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-3) are heavy 17.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Texas State Bobcats (2-1). The total for this game has been set at 60.5 points.

Texas State owns the 93rd-ranked defense this year (28.3 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best with 44.0 points per game. Nevada has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 10th-worst in total offense (296.3 total yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (524.0 total yards allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs. Texas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Texas State vs Nevada Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas State -17.5 -105 -115 60.5 -110 -110 -900 +575

Looking to place a bet on Nevada vs. Texas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 4 MWC Betting Trends

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada has covered the spread once in two games this year.

The Wolf Pack have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Nevada has gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Nevada has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Nevada has been at least a +575 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Bet on Nevada to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis leads Nevada with 399 yards on 45-of-75 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 82 rushing yards (27.3 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Sean Dollars, has carried the ball 32 times for 119 yards (39.7 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught nine passes for 53 yards.

Ashton Hayes has racked up 25 carries and totaled 83 yards.

Jamaal Bell has collected 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 209 (69.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has one touchdown.

Spencer Curtis has caught six passes and compiled 100 receiving yards (33.3 per game).

John Jackson III has racked up 79 reciving yards (26.3 ypg) this season.

Stone Combs has 1.0 sack to pace the team, and also has 1.0 TFL and eight tackles.

Emany Johnson is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 17 tackles and 2.0 TFL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.