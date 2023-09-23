Nevada vs. Texas State: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 23
The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-3) are heavy 17.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Texas State Bobcats (2-1). The total for this game has been set at 60.5 points.
Texas State owns the 93rd-ranked defense this year (28.3 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best with 44.0 points per game. Nevada has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 10th-worst in total offense (296.3 total yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (524.0 total yards allowed per game).
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Nevada vs. Texas State Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: San Marcos, Texas
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Texas State
|-17.5
|-105
|-115
|60.5
|-110
|-110
|-900
|+575
Looking to place a bet on Nevada vs. Texas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Week 4 MWC Betting Trends
Nevada Betting Records & Stats
- Nevada has covered the spread once in two games this year.
- The Wolf Pack have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Nevada has gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).
- Nevada has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- Nevada has been at least a +575 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.
Bet on Nevada to win this matchup now with BetMGM!
Nevada Stats Leaders
- Brendon Lewis leads Nevada with 399 yards on 45-of-75 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 82 rushing yards (27.3 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Sean Dollars, has carried the ball 32 times for 119 yards (39.7 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught nine passes for 53 yards.
- Ashton Hayes has racked up 25 carries and totaled 83 yards.
- Jamaal Bell has collected 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 209 (69.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has one touchdown.
- Spencer Curtis has caught six passes and compiled 100 receiving yards (33.3 per game).
- John Jackson III has racked up 79 reciving yards (26.3 ypg) this season.
- Stone Combs has 1.0 sack to pace the team, and also has 1.0 TFL and eight tackles.
- Emany Johnson is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 17 tackles and 2.0 TFL.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.