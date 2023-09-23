The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-3) are heavy 17.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Texas State Bobcats (2-1). The total for this game has been set at 60.5 points.

Texas State owns the 93rd-ranked defense this year (28.3 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best with 44.0 points per game. Nevada has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 10th-worst in total offense (296.3 total yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (524.0 total yards allowed per game).

Nevada vs. Texas State Game Info

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: San Marcos, Texas
  • Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
Texas State vs Nevada Betting Information
Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Texas State -17.5 -105 -115 60.5 -110 -110 -900 +575

Week 4 MWC Betting Trends

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

  • Nevada has covered the spread once in two games this year.
  • The Wolf Pack have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • Nevada has gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).
  • Nevada has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • Nevada has been at least a +575 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Nevada Stats Leaders

  • Brendon Lewis leads Nevada with 399 yards on 45-of-75 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 82 rushing yards (27.3 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The team's top rusher, Sean Dollars, has carried the ball 32 times for 119 yards (39.7 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught nine passes for 53 yards.
  • Ashton Hayes has racked up 25 carries and totaled 83 yards.
  • Jamaal Bell has collected 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 209 (69.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has one touchdown.
  • Spencer Curtis has caught six passes and compiled 100 receiving yards (33.3 per game).
  • John Jackson III has racked up 79 reciving yards (26.3 ypg) this season.
  • Stone Combs has 1.0 sack to pace the team, and also has 1.0 TFL and eight tackles.
  • Emany Johnson is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 17 tackles and 2.0 TFL.

