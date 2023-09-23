The Texas State Bobcats (2-1) play the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 17.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Nevada matchup.

Nevada vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Nevada Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-17.5) 59.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-17.5) 59.5 -900 +590 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Nevada vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Nevada has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

Texas State has won two games against the spread this season.

Nevada 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.