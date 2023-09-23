The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-3) visit the Texas State Bobcats (2-1) at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Texas State ranks 93rd in scoring defense this season (28.3 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 44 points per game. This season has been difficult for Nevada on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling only 296.3 total yards per game (10th-worst) and ceding 524 total yards per game (fourth-worst).

Nevada vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: San Marcos, Texas

Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Nevada vs. Texas State Key Statistics

Nevada Texas State 296.3 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.7 (49th) 524 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432 (101st) 105.7 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (35th) 190.7 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.7 (42nd) 4 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (67th)

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 399 yards on 60% passing this season. He's also rushed for 82 yards with two scores.

Sean Dollars is his team's leading rusher with 32 carries for 119 yards, or 39.7 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well. Dollars has also chipped in with nine catches for 53 yards.

Ashton Hayes has piled up 25 carries and totaled 83 yards.

Jamaal Bell has racked up 209 receiving yards on 21 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Spencer Curtis has six receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 100 yards (33.3 yards per game) this year.

John Jackson III has racked up 79 reciving yards (26.3 ypg) this season.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 760 yards (253.3 ypg) to lead Texas State, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes this season.

Ismail Mahdi has 183 rushing yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.

Malik Hornsby has collected 133 yards on 10 attempts, scoring two times.

Kole Wilson's 184 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has registered 13 receptions and one touchdown.

Drew Donley has put up a 161-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in nine passes on 15 targets.

Joey Hobert's 11 grabs have yielded 154 yards and one touchdown.

