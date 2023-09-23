The Nevada Wolf Pack should come out on top in their game versus the Texas State Bobcats at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Nevada vs. Texas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nevada (+17.5) Toss Up (59.5) Nevada 31, Texas State 30

Week 4 MWC Predictions

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 14.8% chance of a victory for the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Nevada is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this season.

The Wolf Pack have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average over/under in Nevada games this season is 1.5 more points than the point total of 59.5 for this outing.

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

The Bobcats have posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have had one game (out of two) go over the total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 59.5 points, 3.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Texas State contests.

Wolf Pack vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas State 44.0 28.3 77.0 34.0 27.5 25.5 Nevada 14.7 43.3 15.0 32.0 14.0 66.0

