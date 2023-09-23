Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nevada
The UNLV Rebels and the UTEP Miners hit the field for one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in Nevada.
College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week
Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas State Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas State (-17.5)
UNLV Rebels at UTEP Miners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UNLV (-1.5)
