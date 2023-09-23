The UNLV Rebels and the UTEP Miners hit the field for one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in Nevada.

College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week

Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas State Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Texas State (-17.5)

UNLV Rebels at UTEP Miners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UNLV (-1.5)

