Giants vs. Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers (94-59) and San Francisco Giants (77-77) do battle on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
The Dodgers will call on Clayton Kershaw (12-4) versus the Giants and Sean Manaea (7-6).
Giants vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.52 ERA) vs Manaea - SF (7-6, 4.43 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea
- Manaea makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 36 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.43, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
- Manaea heads into the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Manaea will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 3.1 innings per outing.
- He has had 12 appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Sean Manaea vs. Dodgers
- He will face off against a Dodgers offense that ranks 10th in the league with 1336 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .457 (second in the league) with 238 total home runs (second in MLB play).
- In 10 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Dodgers this season, Manaea has a 3.37 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .184.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw
- Kershaw (12-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 23rd start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed four innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
- The 35-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 2.52, a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.063.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- In 22 starts, Kershaw has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.
Clayton Kershaw vs. Giants
- The Giants have scored 662 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They are batting .239 for the campaign with 168 home runs, 19th in the league.
- The Giants have gone 5-for-22 with a double and two RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
