The Los Angeles Dodgers (94-59) and San Francisco Giants (77-77) do battle on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers will call on Clayton Kershaw (12-4) versus the Giants and Sean Manaea (7-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.52 ERA) vs Manaea - SF (7-6, 4.43 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

Manaea makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

In 36 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.43, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.

Manaea heads into the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Manaea will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 3.1 innings per outing.

He has had 12 appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Sean Manaea vs. Dodgers

He will face off against a Dodgers offense that ranks 10th in the league with 1336 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .457 (second in the league) with 238 total home runs (second in MLB play).

In 10 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Dodgers this season, Manaea has a 3.37 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .184.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (12-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed four innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 2.52, a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.063.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

In 22 starts, Kershaw has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 662 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They are batting .239 for the campaign with 168 home runs, 19th in the league.

The Giants have gone 5-for-22 with a double and two RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.