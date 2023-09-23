On Saturday, September 23 at 9:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-59) host the San Francisco Giants (77-77) at Dodger Stadium. Clayton Kershaw will get the ball for the Dodgers, while John Brebbia will take the hill for the Giants.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +180 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Giants vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.52 ERA) vs Brebbia - SF (3-1, 3.67 ERA)

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 78 out of the 125 games, or 62.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 20-9 (winning 69% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Giants have been victorious in 29, or 43.9%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Giants have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

