Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers head into the third of a four-game series against J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 168 home runs.

San Francisco is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The Giants rank 25th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 662 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Giants rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.09 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Giants have a combined 1.261 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will hand the ball to John Brebbia (3-1) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Friday, when he threw two-thirds of an inning, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brebbia has not earned a quality start in eight starts this season.

Brebbia has yet to pitch five or more innings in any of his eight starts this season. He averages 0.9 frames per outing.

He has finished 26 appearances without allowing an earned run in 36 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Rockies W 11-10 Away Sean Manaea Chris Flexen 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers L 7-2 Away Kyle Harrison Emmet Sheehan 9/22/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Sean Manaea Caleb Ferguson 9/23/2023 Dodgers - Away John Brebbia Clayton Kershaw 9/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Alex Cobb Lance Lynn 9/25/2023 Padres - Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres - Home Keaton Winn Seth Lugo 9/27/2023 Padres - Home Sean Manaea Matt Waldron 9/29/2023 Dodgers - Home - Lance Lynn

