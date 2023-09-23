Giants vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:42 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-59) versus the San Francisco Giants (77-77) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:10 PM on September 23.
The Dodgers will look to Clayton Kershaw (12-4) versus the Giants and John Brebbia (3-1).
Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Giants Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-2.
- When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Giants have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.
- The Giants have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (43.9%) in those contests.
- San Francisco has played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for San Francisco is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (662 total runs).
- Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.09 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Rockies
|W 11-10
|Sean Manaea vs Chris Flexen
|September 19
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Alex Cobb vs Zac Gallen
|September 20
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Logan Webb vs Merrill Kelly
|September 21
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-2
|Kyle Harrison vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 22
|@ Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Sean Manaea vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 23
|@ Dodgers
|-
|John Brebbia vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 24
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Lance Lynn
|September 25
|Padres
|-
|Logan Webb vs Blake Snell
|September 26
|Padres
|-
|Keaton Winn vs Seth Lugo
|September 27
|Padres
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Matt Waldron
|September 29
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Lance Lynn
