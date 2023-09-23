Saturday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-59) versus the San Francisco Giants (77-77) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:10 PM on September 23.

The Dodgers will look to Clayton Kershaw (12-4) versus the Giants and John Brebbia (3-1).

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Giants have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

The Giants have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (43.9%) in those contests.

San Francisco has played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (662 total runs).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.09 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule