The San Francisco Giants (76-77) hope to end their three-game losing run versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58), at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Caleb Ferguson (7-3) against the Giants and Sean Manaea (6-6).

Giants vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
  • Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: Apple TV+
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Dodger Stadium
  • Probable Pitchers: Ferguson - LAD (7-3, 2.88 ERA) vs Manaea - SF (6-6, 4.73 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

  • Manaea makes the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.73 ERA and 118 strikeouts over 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In 35 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.73, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
  • Manaea is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season.
  • Manaea is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages three frames per start.
  • In 11 of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Sean Manaea vs. Dodgers

  • He will face a Dodgers offense that ranks second in the league with 858 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .459 slugging percentage (second in MLB play) and has hit a total of 238 home runs (second in the league).
  • Head-to-head against the Dodgers this season, Manaea has thrown 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on four hits while striking out six.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Caleb Ferguson

  • Ferguson (7-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his sixth start of the season.
  • The left-hander gave up one earned run in one inning pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
  • The 27-year-old has pitched in 63 games this season with an ERA of 2.88, a 3.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.385.
  • In five starts this season, Ferguson has not yet earned a quality start.
  • In five starts this season, Ferguson has yet to get through five or more innings.
  • He has finished 52 appearances without allowing an earned run in 63 chances this season.

Caleb Ferguson vs. Giants

  • The Giants are batting .239 this season, 24th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .389 (25th in the league) with 165 home runs.
  • The Giants have gone 1-for-6 in two games against the left-hander this season.

