The San Francisco Giants (76-77) hope to end their three-game losing run versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58), at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Caleb Ferguson (7-3) against the Giants and Sean Manaea (6-6).

Giants vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ferguson - LAD (7-3, 2.88 ERA) vs Manaea - SF (6-6, 4.73 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

Manaea makes the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.73 ERA and 118 strikeouts over 104 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 35 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.73, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.

Manaea is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season.

Manaea is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages three frames per start.

In 11 of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Sean Manaea vs. Dodgers

He will face a Dodgers offense that ranks second in the league with 858 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .459 slugging percentage (second in MLB play) and has hit a total of 238 home runs (second in the league).

Head-to-head against the Dodgers this season, Manaea has thrown 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on four hits while striking out six.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Caleb Ferguson

Ferguson (7-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in one inning pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 63 games this season with an ERA of 2.88, a 3.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.385.

In five starts this season, Ferguson has not yet earned a quality start.

In five starts this season, Ferguson has yet to get through five or more innings.

He has finished 52 appearances without allowing an earned run in 63 chances this season.

Caleb Ferguson vs. Giants

The Giants are batting .239 this season, 24th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .389 (25th in the league) with 165 home runs.

The Giants have gone 1-for-6 in two games against the left-hander this season.

