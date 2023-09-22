Caleb Ferguson will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58) on Friday, September 22 against the San Francisco Giants (76-77), who will answer with Sean Manaea. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +140 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under is listed in this game.

Giants vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Ferguson - LAD (7-3, 2.88 ERA) vs Manaea - SF (6-6, 4.73 ERA)

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +140 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 78, or 62.9%, of the 124 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a record of 35-20 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Giants have been underdogs in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (43.1%) in those contests.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 3-7 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 16th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

