Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take the field at Dodger Stadium against the San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores on Friday.

Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 165 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

San Francisco is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

San Francisco has scored 657 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Giants rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.12 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.265 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Sean Manaea (6-6) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Manaea has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished 11 appearances without allowing an earned run in 35 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Rockies L 5-2 Away Scott Alexander Kyle Freeland 9/17/2023 Rockies W 11-10 Away Sean Manaea Chris Flexen 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers L 7-2 Away Kyle Harrison Emmet Sheehan 9/22/2023 Dodgers - Away Sean Manaea Caleb Ferguson 9/23/2023 Dodgers - Away Sean Manaea Clayton Kershaw 9/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Alex Cobb Lance Lynn 9/25/2023 Padres - Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres - Home Keaton Winn Seth Lugo 9/27/2023 Padres - Home Sean Manaea Matt Waldron

