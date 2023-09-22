The Los Angeles Dodgers versus San Francisco Giants game on Friday at 10:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in J.D. Martinez and Wilmer Flores.

The Dodgers are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Giants (+140). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Giants Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Giants were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Giants have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has won three of its 10 games, or 30%, when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of its 152 opportunities.

The Giants are 4-9-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 33-45 31-35 45-41 51-57 25-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.