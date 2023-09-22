Giants vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58) and the San Francisco Giants (76-77) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Dodgers squad securing the victory. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on September 22.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Caleb Ferguson (7-3) to the mound, while Sean Manaea (6-6) will answer the bell for the Giants.
Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Giants Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Giants have been favored twice and lost each contest.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, San Francisco and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Giants have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.
- The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, San Francisco has come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for San Francisco is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (657 total runs).
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Rockies
|L 5-2
|Scott Alexander vs Kyle Freeland
|September 17
|@ Rockies
|W 11-10
|Sean Manaea vs Chris Flexen
|September 19
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Alex Cobb vs Zac Gallen
|September 20
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Logan Webb vs Merrill Kelly
|September 21
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-2
|Kyle Harrison vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 22
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 23
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 24
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Lance Lynn
|September 25
|Padres
|-
|Logan Webb vs Blake Snell
|September 26
|Padres
|-
|Keaton Winn vs Seth Lugo
|September 27
|Padres
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Matt Waldron
