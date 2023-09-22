Friday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58) and the San Francisco Giants (76-77) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Dodgers squad securing the victory. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on September 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Caleb Ferguson (7-3) to the mound, while Sean Manaea (6-6) will answer the bell for the Giants.

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Giants 3.

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Giants Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Giants have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, San Francisco and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (657 total runs).

The Giants have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.

