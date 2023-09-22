Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Elko County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Elko County, Nevada this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Nevada This Week
Elko County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Sparks High School at Spring Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Spring Creek, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.