Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clark County, Nevada has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Other Games in Nevada This Week
Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Cheyenne High School at Rancho High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 4A Desert
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Del Sol High School at Sunrise Mountain High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 4A Sky
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arbor View High School at Desert Pines High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 5A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Las Vegas High School at Foothill High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cathedral Catholic High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durango High School at Basic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eldorado High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shadow Ridge High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bonanza High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Pinecrest Academy Cadence
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cimarron-Memorial High School at Mojave High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Ed W. Clark High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moapa Valley High School at Boulder City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Boulder City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Meadows School at Virgin Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Mesquite, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Gorman Catholic High School at Silverado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sierra Vista High School at Faith Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mater Academy East Las Vegas at Pahrump Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Pahrump, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
