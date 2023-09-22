Clark County, Nevada has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nevada This Week

Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Cheyenne High School at Rancho High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on September 22

5:45 PM PT on September 22 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 4A Desert

4A Desert How to Stream: Watch Here

Del Sol High School at Sunrise Mountain High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM PT on September 22

5:55 PM PT on September 22 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 4A Sky

4A Sky How to Stream: Watch Here

Arbor View High School at Desert Pines High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22

6:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Las Vegas High School at Foothill High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22

6:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Cathedral Catholic High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22

6:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Durango High School at Basic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22

6:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Eldorado High School at Chaparral High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22

6:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Shadow Ridge High School at Coronado High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22

6:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Bonanza High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22

6:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley High School at Pinecrest Academy Cadence

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22

6:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Cimarron-Memorial High School at Mojave High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22

6:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Ed W. Clark High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22

6:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Moapa Valley High School at Boulder City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Boulder City, NV

Boulder City, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

The Meadows School at Virgin Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Mesquite, NV

Mesquite, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Gorman Catholic High School at Silverado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Sierra Vista High School at Faith Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Mater Academy East Las Vegas at Pahrump Valley High School