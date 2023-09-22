Clark County, Nevada has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Other Games in Nevada This Week

  • Washoe County
  • Carson City County

    • Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

    Cheyenne High School at Rancho High School

    • Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Las Vegas, NV
    • Conference: 4A Desert
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Del Sol High School at Sunrise Mountain High School

    • Game Time: 5:55 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Las Vegas, NV
    • Conference: 4A Sky
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arbor View High School at Desert Pines High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Las Vegas, NV
    • Conference: 5A Southern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Las Vegas High School at Foothill High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Henderson, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cathedral Catholic High School at Liberty High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Las Vegas, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Durango High School at Basic High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Henderson, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eldorado High School at Chaparral High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Las Vegas, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shadow Ridge High School at Coronado High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Henderson, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bonanza High School at Centennial High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Las Vegas, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Valley High School at Pinecrest Academy Cadence

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Henderson, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cimarron-Memorial High School at Mojave High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: North Las Vegas, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Legacy High School at Ed W. Clark High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Las Vegas, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Moapa Valley High School at Boulder City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Boulder City, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    The Meadows School at Virgin Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Mesquite, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Gorman Catholic High School at Silverado High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Las Vegas, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sierra Vista High School at Faith Lutheran High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Las Vegas, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mater Academy East Las Vegas at Pahrump Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Pahrump, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

