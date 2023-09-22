As of September 22, the San Francisco 49ers' odds to win the Super Bowl (+600) lead the league.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -649

-649 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco went 11-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, nine 49ers games hit the over.

San Francisco fired on all cylinders last year, as it ranked fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

Last year the 49ers were 8-1 at home and 5-3 away.

San Francisco won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 12-3 as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

On the ground, Christian McCaffrey had eight touchdowns and 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) last year.

In the passing game, McCaffrey scored five touchdowns, with 85 receptions for 741 yards.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 receptions for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, George Kittle scored 11 TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 765 yards (51.0 per game).

Deebo Samuel had 56 receptions for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense last year, Nick Bosa helped lead the charge with 51 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 16 games.

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +4000 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +8000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +10000 4 October 1 Cardinals - +100000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +800 6 October 15 @ Browns - +4000 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +2000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +2500 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +6600 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +750 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +100000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1200 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

