Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washoe County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Washoe County, Nevada this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washoe County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Pyramid Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21
- Location: Nixon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carson High School at Hug High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Reno High School at Damonte Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Reno, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spanish Springs High School at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: RENO, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparks High School at Spring Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Spring Creek, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at Galena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Reno, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.