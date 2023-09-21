Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Washoe County, Nevada this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washoe County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Pyramid Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21

7:00 PM PT on September 21 Location: Nixon, NV

Nixon, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Carson High School at Hug High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21

7:00 PM PT on September 21 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Reno High School at Damonte Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Spanish Springs High School at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: RENO, NV

RENO, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparks High School at Spring Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Spring Creek, NV

Spring Creek, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas High School at Galena High School