Will Jordan Mason Score a Touchdown Against the Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 3?
The San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants are slated to play in a Week 3 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Jordan Mason score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.
Will Jordan Mason score a touchdown against the Giants?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a TD)
- Mason registered a solid stat line last season, as Mason ran for 258 yards on 43 carries (21.5 ypg) and one touchdown.
- He rushed for a touchdown once last year in eight games.
Jordan Mason Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|5
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|8
|51
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|11
|56
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|4
|64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Raiders
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|8
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
