Jauan Jennings will be up against the ninth-best passing defense in the NFL when his San Francisco 49ers play the New York Giants in Week 3, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Jennings has two catches for 51 yards this season. He has been targeted four times, and posts 25.5 yards per game.

Jennings vs. the Giants

Jennings vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games New York's defense has not let a player pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

One player has grabbed a TD pass against the Giants this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The 185.5 passing yards per game allowed by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding one this season (0.5 per game).

49ers Player Previews

Jauan Jennings Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-118)

Jennings Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), Jennings has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Jennings has received 7.4% of his team's 54 passing attempts this season (four targets).

He has averaged 12.8 yards per target (51 yards on four targets).

Jennings does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

Jennings' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/10/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

