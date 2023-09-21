Jauan Jennings Week 3 Preview vs. the Giants
Jauan Jennings will be up against the ninth-best passing defense in the NFL when his San Francisco 49ers play the New York Giants in Week 3, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.
Jennings has two catches for 51 yards this season. He has been targeted four times, and posts 25.5 yards per game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jennings and the 49ers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Jennings vs. the Giants
- Jennings vs the Giants (since 2021): No games
- New York's defense has not let a player pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.
- One player has grabbed a TD pass against the Giants this year.
- No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.
- The 185.5 passing yards per game allowed by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding one this season (0.5 per game).
Watch 49ers vs Giants on Fubo!
49ers Player Previews
Jauan Jennings Receiving Props vs. the Giants
- Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-118)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Jennings with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jennings Receiving Insights
- In one of two games this season (50.0%), Jennings has topped his receiving yards prop bet.
- Jennings has received 7.4% of his team's 54 passing attempts this season (four targets).
- He has averaged 12.8 yards per target (51 yards on four targets).
- Jennings does not have a TD reception this season in two games.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Jennings' Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Rams
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.