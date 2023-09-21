Max Muncy carries an 11-game hitting streak into the Los Angeles Dodgers' (93-58) game against the San Francisco Giants (76-76) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Dodger Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-1) to the mound, while Kyle Harrison (1-1) will get the nod for the Giants.

Giants vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.44 ERA) vs Harrison - SF (1-1, 5.18 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Harrison

Harrison (1-1 with a 5.18 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.

The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday, Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.18, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .265 batting average against him.

Harrison has registered one quality start this year.

Harrison has three starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Sheehan (3-1) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, throwing three scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 5.44, a 2.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.268.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Sheehan has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Emmet Sheehan vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 655 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 1225 hits, 24th in baseball, with 164 home runs (19th in the league).

The Giants have gone 0-for-18 in one game against the right-hander this season.

