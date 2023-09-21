Mookie Betts will lead the charge for the Los Angeles Dodgers (93-58) on Thursday, September 21, when they square off against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (76-76) at Dodger Stadium at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Giants have +150 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Giants vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.44 ERA) vs Kyle Harrison - SF (1-1, 5.18 ERA)

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 123 games this season and won 77 (62.6%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have a 27-16 record (winning 62.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have won in 28, or 43.8%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.