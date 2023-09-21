Emmet Sheehan is set to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 164 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco ranks 24th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 655 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Giants rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.10) in the majors this season.

Giants pitchers have a 1.265 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Kyle Harrison (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Sept. 13, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Harrison has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in five chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Rockies L 9-5 Away Keaton Winn Brent Suter 9/16/2023 Rockies L 5-2 Away Scott Alexander Kyle Freeland 9/17/2023 Rockies W 11-10 Away Sean Manaea Chris Flexen 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers - Away Kyle Harrison Emmet Sheehan 9/22/2023 Dodgers - Away Sean Manaea Clayton Kershaw 9/23/2023 Dodgers - Away Sean Manaea Clayton Kershaw 9/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Alex Cobb Lance Lynn 9/25/2023 Padres - Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres - Home Keaton Winn Seth Lugo

