The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will play on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and LaMonte Wade Jr among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Dodgers are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+150). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -185 +150 9 +100 -120 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Giants were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Giants and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline. San Francisco's past three games have finished above the point total, and the average over/under during that run was 9.3.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (43.8%) in those games.

This season, San Francisco has won three of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving San Francisco have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 67 of 151 chances this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 4-9-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 33-44 31-35 45-40 51-56 25-19

