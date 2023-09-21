Thursday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (93-58) versus the San Francisco Giants (76-76) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 10:10 PM on September 21.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 5.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Kyle Harrison (1-1, 5.18 ERA).

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Giants were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, San Francisco and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (655 total), San Francisco is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Giants have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.10) in the majors this season.

Giants Schedule