Giants vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 21
Thursday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (93-58) versus the San Francisco Giants (76-76) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 10:10 PM on September 21.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 5.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Kyle Harrison (1-1, 5.18 ERA).
Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Giants Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Giants were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, San Francisco and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Giants have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.
- The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, San Francisco has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (655 total), San Francisco is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.10) in the majors this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Rockies
|L 9-5
|Keaton Winn vs Brent Suter
|September 16
|@ Rockies
|L 5-2
|Scott Alexander vs Kyle Freeland
|September 17
|@ Rockies
|W 11-10
|Sean Manaea vs Chris Flexen
|September 19
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Alex Cobb vs Zac Gallen
|September 20
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Logan Webb vs Merrill Kelly
|September 21
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Harrison vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 22
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 23
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 24
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Lance Lynn
|September 25
|Padres
|-
|Logan Webb vs Blake Snell
|September 26
|Padres
|-
|Keaton Winn vs Seth Lugo
