San Francisco 49ers receiver George Kittle has a difficult matchup in Week 3 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the New York Giants. The Giants are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 185.5 per game.

So far this season, Kittle has hauled in six passes on nine targets for 49 yards, averaging 24.5 yards per game.

Kittle vs. the Giants

Kittle vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games No player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed one opposing player to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The Giants give up 185.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants' defense is first in the league by giving up 0.5 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (one total passing TD).

George Kittle Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-118)

Kittle Receiving Insights

This year, Kittle hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards over/under.

Kittle has received 16.7% of his team's 54 passing attempts this season (nine targets).

He has been targeted nine times, averaging 5.4 yards per target (113th in NFL).

Having played two games this season, Kittle has not had a TD reception.

Kittle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

