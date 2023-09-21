When Elijah Mitchell takes the field for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 3 matchup versus the New York Giants (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Elijah Mitchell score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

On 45 carries, Mitchell rushed for 279 yards (55.8 ypg) last season, with two rushing TDs.

He scored multiple touchdowns on the ground once last season, but it was his only game with a rushing TD.

Elijah Mitchell Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 6 41 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Chargers 18 89 0 1 -1 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 9 59 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Saints 7 35 0 2 8 0 Week 18 Cardinals 5 55 2 0 0 0 Wild Card Seahawks 9 2 0 2 25 1 Divisional Cowboys 14 51 0 0 0 0

